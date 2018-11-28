I know the Christmas holiday has largely been co-opted by secular celebrations of Santa and other forms of commercialization. I know it is barely recognizable as the celebration of the coming of Jesus Christ, the Savior sent from God the Father who came to proclaim His Gospel, that He died for humanity's sin, rose from the dead in victory over sin's condemnation and death and promised He would come again to gather all the saints for God's eternal Kingdom!

But that's exactly why, as Jesus' living disciples, His representatives here and now, we should not give up on Christmas. What we say and do during this season keeps the message, the true message and meaning of Christmas, alive! The carol singing, the cards, the special concerts, programs and worship services all serve to proclaim, "Glory to the newborn King!" If we don't, who will?

So, don't give up on Christmas! Say "Merry Christmas" often! Post the real meaning of Christmas on your social media pages. Send Christmas cards that convey what Jesus' coming is all about. In your gift giving, and receiving, give glory to God for the greatest gift ever given or received! Sing the carols of Christmas! Be generous in your hospitality! Be a blessing to the discouraged and downtrodden! "In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven" (Matthew 5:16).

• • •

Mark Voll is pastor of the Village Bible Evangelical Free Church. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 11/28/2018