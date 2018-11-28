Courtesy of the Bella Vista Historical Museum The Country Club's main dining room is decorated for Christmas.

It was 50 years ago today (Nov. 28) when the newest local restaurant in the area served its first meals and earned a place among fine dining experiences. The Bella Vista Country Club served a Thanksgiving buffet on Nov. 28, 1968.

Both the Bella Vista Historical Society and the POA are honoring the anniversary in their own ways.

At the museum, an exhibit featuring the work of architect E. Fay Jones will be on display for another month. It's on loan from the Old Statehouse Museum in Little Rock. Jones, a protege of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the Country Club and the Mildred Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista.

The POA will be donating 10 percent of its food sales on Nov. 28 to the museum. Not only will it donate based on food sales at BV's Bar and Grill, the restaurant located in the Country Club building, it will also donate 10 percent of the food sales at Lake Point.

"We are calling it 'A Night For the Museum,' but it's actually all day," marketing manager Kim Carlson said.

When the building opened in 1968, it cost over a million dollars. Many long-time Bella Vista residents remember it as a fancy restaurant with a strict dress code.

"The Country Club was a very beautiful building -- lavishly furnished," Linda Rush remembers. She was working there when the building opened in 1968 and continued working for the POA for the next 46 years.

"They served a traditional Thanksgiving meal in the dining room. I don't recall the menu, but I believe we had a good many who attended," she said.

When the building opened, there were two restaurants. The main dining room was located where the pro shop is now, and the pro shop was located where BV's is now. Rush confirmed that the open area in the center of the building, now called the Vista Room, was the dance floor.

The Terrace Room on the lower level was less formal and catered to golfers, Rush said.

Historian Gilbert C. Fite describes the Country Club in his book, "From Vision to Reality" like this:

"Opening the Country Club was a great moment in the history of Bella Vista Village. Without a doubt, it was the grandest clubhouse in the region. A real showplace, members and their guests drove in from miles around to see the new facility and to enjoy food and drink."

"A very strict dress code was enforced," Rush said. "No jeans or shorts during the day, and if you had dinner, the men were required to wear a sports coat. If they did not have a sports coat on, we kept some extras for them to wear, otherwise, they were not allowed in. We ended up with some strange-looking outfits at times."

The building has been renovated several times, she said. When it opened, there was a fountain at the entrance.

The Terrace Room was closed in 1997, and a Weekly Vista columnist referred to the pressure to make food service profitable as the reason.

In 2002, the dining room was closed. According to contemporary reports, the POA was losing over a million dollars a year on food service at five restaurants in operation. When the Country Club closed, hours at the other restaurants were cut, but many members were unhappy with the situation.

In 2003, the board looked at renovating the building so it could be leased to an independent restaurant operator. That's when asbestos was found in the building. By 2004, the board was considering tearing down the building,

Renovation finally happened in 2006. By then, new offices were needed for the POA management since the city had voted to incorporate. The offices were put into the Country Club building. The restaurant space was finally leased out, but several operators failed in the space, and in 2017 another renovation was undertaken.

In 2018, BV's Bar and Grill, a POA-run restaurant and sports bar, opened in the Country Club building.

General News on 11/28/2018