The Bella Vista City Council approved a municipal budget for 2019 during its Monday, Nov. 26, regular meeting.

The unanimously-approved budget is built around an anticipated $15,352,314 in revenue, up 0.28 percent from 2018's projected $15,310,092. This budget anticipates $15,328,328 in expenditures, leaving a $23,986 surplus for the year.

"We actually start this process late in August. It's a bottom-up with each department head," Mayor Peter Christie said.

While the city doesn't legally need to pass a budget until January, he explained, waiting until next year would not make sense because the fiscal year starts in January. Moreover, he said, approving it this month lets the city get everything lined up for next year.

Council member John Flynn said the street department budget was down 7 percent and the general operations budget was down 1 percent.

"I thought the city administration did a great job of controlling costs and keeping things on an even keel," he said.

Council member Doug Fowler said he appreciated the detailed information and work Cary Elsten, finance director, did to put the budget together.

"I'd just like to recognize Cary," he said. "I have a huge appreciation for what she does."

Alongside that budget is a five-year plan for capital improvements, including a $265,000 traffic light at Kingsland Road and U.S. 71, $1 million in critical street repairs, a $57,000 piece of land to rebuild fire station No. 3 and others, with a total estimated expenditure of more than $5 million spent by 2023 using city reserves and income.

The plan also includes $21,297,208 in currently unfunded projects, including a $1,174,542 fire department training facility and an $11,648,864 public safety complex, which may be covered by a municipal bond.

Bella Vista resident Dylan Shaddox, who ran for city council Ward 1, Position 2, this year, said he appreciated the work city staff put in and approves of the budget.

Shaddox said he's looking forward to seeing these capital improvements over the next few years.

"I went through this (last) weekend. It's very detailed," he said.

Before the council discussed any business, a handful of people came to speak during citizen input.

Amber Goin said she's concerned about the ongoing stump dump fire.

Goin said she feels like the community has not been addressed regarding this issue and there haven't been any answers for residents.

"As a community, we need to address and just let them know that we're all together on that," she said. "They're frustrated and they're scared."

Kelly Strain said he lives near the former stump dump and he echoed Goin's concerns. He said officials need to make it clear they're taking this seriously.

He's also concerned about how the constant smoky odor may be affecting his health as well as his property values.

"I think it's a disaster and it needs to be addressed," he said.

Aaron DeCelle came to speak about the stump dump as well.

DeCelle said he shares his home with three children and his wife. He can't sit on the back porch and clearing his yard is extremely difficult, he said.

"We've been hostage in our home since that fire started," he said.

Moreover, DeCelle said he felt like his concerns were minimized when he spoke with fire department personnel.

"I've got a battalion fire chief telling me 'don't worry about it,'" he said. "Somehow there's a disconnect between the services and, you know, what is going on in our community."

The council also approved a licensing agreement with the POA to use land for a fire department training facility, a meeting scheduled for 2019, a $10 fee for fingerprinting at the police department, accepting a $15,678.07 grant for the fire department and a 2019 health insurance and benefit plan for city employees.

General News on 11/28/2018