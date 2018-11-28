Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church will host the following Christmas concerts in the sanctuary:

• Sunday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. -- BV Men's Chorus

• Thursday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. -- Bentonville High School Chamber Orchestra

• Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. -- Messiah Sing-along

• Sunday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. -- BV Community Band with a cookie, cider and coffee reception beginning at 2 p.m.

Village Baptist Church

Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. the Chancel Choir will sing selected songs from its Christmas Cantata to usher in the Christmas season, with residents of The Plaza at 1 Highlands Crossing Drive. The public is invited to join the celebration.

Sunday, Dec. 16, at 10:10 a.m.the Chancel Choir will present its Christmas Cantata in its entirety. Under the direction of Sheilah Pridemore, the choir will sing "The First Noel -- Celebrating the Birthday of a King," arranged by Russell Mauldin. All are welcome to attend.

Sunday, Dec. 23, at 5:30 p.m. everyone is invited to join in a candlelight service of singing and Scripture readings to wish one another a very merry Christmas.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Highlands Student Ministry is seeking youth to join its group on Sunday evenings from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The focus is to equip sixth- through 12th-grade students to grow together on a journey to know, love and serve Jesus Christ. For more information, contact the church office.

The 30th annual Cookie Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 1. Doors open at 8 a.m.; the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Cinnamon rolls, coffee, sweets and treats, soups to go and handmade crafts are available for purchase all morning. All proceeds support Highlands Church mission and ministry projects. Containers of cookies are $12 each.

Everyone is invited to the Hanging of the Greens service during the 9:30 a.m. traditional worship service on Dec. 2 when the sanctuary will be decorated for the Advent and Christmas seasons before your eyes. Using scripture, narratives and music, various symbols of Advent and Christmas will unfold. Youth will take part in this moving presentation to start off the Christmas season. The service will conclude with Holy Communion.

Family Movie Night, hosted by Children's Ministry, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, with a feature of "The Star: The Story of the First Christmas." The whole family is welcome, and the event is free. Please RSVP on the Facebook page event at Highlands Church of Bella Vista.

The Chancel Choir will present its Christmas Cantata at 5:30 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 15, and at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. Under the direction of John Matthews, the choir will sing "The Glory of Christmas," a Christmas celebration for choir and congregation created by Lloyd Larson. The choir will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. All are welcome.

The next blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Free cholesterol screening is available. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. A photo ID is required.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Nov. 28, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

On Sunday, Pastor Mark Voll will begin an Advent and Christmas sermon series focusing on the exposition of Luke, chapters 1 and 2.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 9 a.m. The Ladies' Bible Study titled The Grace of God led by Joanne Morris will continue. Women from the community are welcome. Bring a Bible; a handout is provided each week. At 7 p.m., Men's Bible Study will meet in the Oasis Center, studying the book of Daniel. At 7 p.m., White Cross Women's Mission ministry and the ladies' KniTTogether ministry will also meet. The ladies enjoy informal fellowship while working on projects that benefit needy children and adults in our area as well as a hospital in Congo. Any ladies from the community are welcome to come and learn more about these ministries.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Dec. 2, "Christmas Greens: A Hands-on Service"

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Celebration Choir and Orchestra will present a Christmas concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. A reception will follow the concert. All are welcome.

The Inquirer's Class meets every Sunday at 9:45 a.m in the church library. This is an opportunity for people who wish to join Bella Vista Lutheran Church to learn about the church, how it operates and the Lutheran doctrine.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. With the holidays approaching, it is asking for 16-ounce cans of pumpkin, unsweetened condensed milk and cranberry sauce. The pantry also collects "Best Choice" PVC labels. Containers for donations are in the church narthex.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4,there will be a special worship service for those that are unable to attend a regular worship service. Following the service, lunch will be served. Anyone needing transportation to this service, or any other service, is asked to contact the church office at 479-855-0272.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The community is invited to worship the first Sunday in Advent at 10 a.m. Dec. 2. This traditional service, celebrating Holy Communion, will feature music by the Chancel Bells.

Religion on 11/28/2018