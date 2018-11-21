Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Spanker Creek Bridge, just north of Spanker Road's intersection with McNelly Road, is set to close at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, for a rebuilding project.

According to a news release issued by Benton County, the bridge's approaches are too short and the deck is too low, which causes washout and flooding after heavy rains and can create hazardous conditions for drivers.

The current bridge is going to be replaced with a 100-foot structure, roughly doubling the bridge's length. The new bridge will also be higher, which is expected to allow unrestricted flow beneath the structure.

A cost-sharing grant with the state is providing most of the funding for the project.

Bentonville school buses have been rerouted and no bus times or stops are expected to change.

The bridge is expected to reopen May 2019.

