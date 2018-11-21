Holiday Concert

Students from the Will Bush Violin Studio in Springdale will present a concert of holiday music at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The students, who range in age from children to adults, will perform Christmas hymns and carols, fiddle tunes and classical music of the season on violin, viola, cello and guitar.

Photo exhibit on protest movements

"Stand Up, Speak Out, Washington County," a photo exhibit exploring local protest movements, opens Monday, Dec. 17, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. The exhibit will include historic photos of public demonstrations in Washington County over such issues as labor, education, war, civil rights, government and the environment. "Stand Up, Speak Out, Washington County" will be on display through May 18.

Call for Collectors

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale is looking for collectors to display items from their collections during the museum's annual "Cabin Fever Reliever" open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. For more information, contact the museum at 479-750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

MEETINGS

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave.; the parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

Storytellers

The Tellers of Tales storytelling group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. All tellers and listeners are invited.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group of people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m on both Monday, Dec. 3, and Monday, Dec. 17, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave.; the parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave.; the parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

Museum, meeting hall location information

All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 479-750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org. or email shiloh@springdalear.gov. The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of the Shiloh Museum.

