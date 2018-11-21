Monday, Nov. 12

7:30 a.m. Two vehicles were reportedly broken into on Garland Lane.

10:17 p.m. Police arrested Larry Atkinson, 75, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

10:23 a.m. A tricolor husky with no tags was reportedly running in and out of Mercy Bella Vista.

6:53 p.m. Police arrested Thomas Koontz, 56, in connection with driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

7:49 a.m. Sara J. Cockum, 39, turned herself in on a warrant for domestic battery at the Bella Vista police department.

1:04 p.m. Michael Manus, 23, was charged with driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop on Arkansas Highway 340.

5:09 p.m. A disturbance was reported in the Mercy Parking lot.

5:59 p.m. A warrant was served to Kyland Walton, 23, at the Washington County Jail.

Thursday, Nov. 15

12:53 p.m. Stephen Henry, 35, turned himself in at the Bella Vista police department on a warrant for fleeing.

7:13 p.m. A disturbance was reported on Bowes Lane.

