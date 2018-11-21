Sign in
Planning commission approves lot split by Keith Bryant | November 21, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.

The planning commission approved a lot split on Evanton Road during its Nov. 13 regular meeting.

The requested split was for 7.6 acres to be removed from a 73.6-acre lot.

Associate planner Sarah Bingham said that the approval came with a condition that the final plat includes 100 feet of right-of-way alongside Highlands Blvd., which is designated as a major arterial and requires 100 feet of right-of-way. The initial plat included 80 feet.

The Nov. 21 planning commission work session was canceled for lack of business.

