Ruth Elizabeth Reynolds

Ruth Elizabeth Reynolds died Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.

She was born Jan. 24, 1929, to Dr. Charles and Flora Woodcock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry H. Reynolds; a son, Phillip G. Reynolds; and granddaughter, Erin C. Reynolds.

Survivors include her son, Jerry H. Reynolds II; daughter, Katherine E. Reynolds; and granddaughter, Sara Maestas.

Services were held at Highlands Church in Bella Vista, Ark., on Friday Nov. 16, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, give to the Alzheimer's cure to honor her.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Larry Tysk

Larry Tysk, 73, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 11, 2018, in Bella Vista.

He was born May 17, 1945, in St. Paul, Minn. He graduated Cretin High School in 1963 and attended St. Thomas College. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1971. He worked as an enrolled agent and prepared taxes with H&R Block. He enjoyed hunting, boating and fishing, and after his retirement to Bella Vista in 2003 he enjoyed golfing, flipping homes, playing poker and canning fruit.

He was preceded in death by Angeline Hermes Tysk and Laurence Tysk of Roseville, Minn.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Nimis-Tysk; daughter, Brittany Tysk of Anoka, Minn.; and sisters, Carol Tysk Miller (Ron) of Sepulveda, Calif., and Linda Tysk of St. Paul, Minn.

Memorial services were held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Nativity of the Lord in Noel, Mo. A memorial service will also be held at St. Joseph Church in Lino Lakes, Minn., at a later date.

Memorials may be made to University of Minnesota Kidney Transplant Center or the Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

