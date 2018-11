Staff Report

On Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Pea Ridge National Military Park, historian Bob Underdown will display his collection of Christmas related military items of soldiers from the American Civil War to present day.

"I'll be home for Christmas" will be on display in the park visitor center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Information: 479-451-8122, ext. 1227.

General News on 11/21/2018