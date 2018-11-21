Nov. 26

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Dec. 1

s The 30th annual Cookie Walk at Highlands Church will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. (or until cookies run out) Saturday, Dec. 1. Enjoy homemade cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, muffins and more. There will also be a Sweet Shoppe, Craft Shoppe and Soups-to-Go. When it's time for your walk, you will receive a container to fill with dozens of homemade cookies. Once the container is filled, it will be wrapped in a drawstring bag. Cost per can is $12.

s The annual English Tea event is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Bella Vista Community Church. The theme this year is "To God Be the Glory." The food served is all authentic English fare with many of the recipes straight out of a British cookbook. Rose Tea will be featured and is donated by a member each year. The church choir will provide the musical program. Tickets are $10 and seats can be reserved by calling the church office at 479-855-1126.

Dec. 3

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Dec. 8

s New residents are welcome to attend a Meet and Greet Coffee on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Club House Drive). There will be an informal gathering beginning at 8:30 a.m. for those who want to come early to meet other attendees. The actual meeting starts at 9 a.m. and runs to approximately 11 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 6 to 9 months are invited as an opportunity to introduce themselves, meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the Bella Vista amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at bvwelcomesu@gmail.com. She will contact you with details. Space is limited. It is best to sign up early.

Dec. 9

s The Veterans Wall of Honor Council will host a dinner and silent auction from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, to raise operating funds for the Veterans Wall of Honor. The event will be held at the Bella Vista American Legion located at U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. There are numerous items for the silent auction and door prizes to be given away. The meal will consist of hamburgers, baked beans, chips and water or iced tea, and is available for a minimum $5 donation or two meals for an $8 donation. Anyone bringing an unwrapped toy for a needy child to be donated at Christmas time will receive an additional door-prize ticket. This fundraiser is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend and support the Veterans Wall of Honor. If you would like to donate a new (nothing used) item for the auction, please send an email to wallofhonorbv@gmail.com or call council president Douglas Grant at 479-426-8723.

s There will be a gathering of community voices on Dec. 9 to sing Handel's Christmas Messiah. Singers are wanted and welcome to join at 3 p.m. in the Bella Vista Community Church. There are no rehearsals scheduled; this is a one-time sing-along opportunity. Choruses will include: "And the Glory of the Lord," "O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings," "For Unto Us a Child is Born," "Glory to God" and "Hallelujah." For more information, call Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204.

Dec. 16

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will present a "Christmas Concert" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. Everyone is invited to attend.

