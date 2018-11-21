The Arkansas Department of Health is working alongside the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the EPA to determine if smoke from the former stump dump off Trafalgar Road poses a threat to Bella Vistans.

According to a statement prepared by ADH public information director Meg Mirivel, the ADH became involved at the request of the ADEQ and the ADH is the primary agency reviewing data from the site.

The EPA was on-site collecting air samples earlier this month.

Once air samples taken by the EPA are analyzed and approved by the lab, the data will be sent to the ADH, which will review the air data and determine if anything that is detected poses a public health risk.

"Environmental Epidemiologists working at ADH under a cooperative agreement for the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will make recommendations for the site and/or surrounding community," according to the statement.

If hazardous compounds are detected at a level which may cause a health concern, the ADH will make recommendations to regulatory agencies, including the ADEQ and EPA.

If hazardous compounds are detected at lower levels, the ADH can, according to the statement, make recommendations consistent with those it is already suggesting:

• That residents should stay indoors when the smoke is at its worst and avoid adding indoor air pollution via burning candles, using gas, wood or propane stoves, or smoking or frying food.

• And that anyone who feels sick should contact his or her healthcare provider.

Mirivel wrote that the ADH is working with the city and other agencies to keep the public updated.

