The Joint Advisory Committee on Golf heard about a new plan to cover golf carts for bad weather play at their meeting on Nov. 14. Darryl Muldoon, Golf Operations director, told the committee about the change.

His office has received several complaints about cart covers in the past, he said. The POA owned about five covers for each of the golf courses and rented them to golfers on a first-come, first-served basis. But the covers are expensive and easily damaged. Golfers who rented the covers would complain about broken zippers and holes. Because the replacement cost was high, the rental fees never paid for new covers, and there were not always enough to satisfy the golfers.

Most courses don't offer cart covers on rental carts, Muldoon told the committee. But a member of the audience pointed out that covered carts make the golf season longer so the number of rounds goes up.

Merchandising retail manager Leslie Terry did some research and found a good deal on covers, but they are still too expensive for a rental program. Muldoon said the pro shops at each course will have a few covers that will be sold to golfers. Once purchased, it's up to the golfers to bring their own covers during bad-weather days.

The new covers are light enough that the average person can install them on rented carts, but employees at the cart barn will be instructed to help put on covers.

Muldoon said the covers will cost $161 for a member and $179 for a guest.

He also told the committee about his plan to meet with golf group leaders about next summer's schedule. He wants to make sure all lines of communication are open. He'll meet one-on-one with some leaders or in small groups.

Board member Pat Laury, a liaison to the golf committee, said he has heard complaints about tournaments displacing group play.

General Manager Tom Judson said that Muldoon and his staff are already looking ahead at tournaments scheduled for 2019. Planning ahead should solve the problems, he said.

Committee member Susan Nuttall asked about the 2019 budget which forecasts a five percent increase in golf income. Since golf was down 7 percent in 2018, is there a contingency plan if the increase doesn't materialize?, she asked.

Judson answered her question by pointing out that all five 18-hole courses should be open this summer and that will help increase the number of rounds. Last summer, Scotsdale was closed because of winter damage. But, Judson said, they are "nervous" about the increase. It's probably not possible to cut expenses, he said, since cuts have been made every year.

He was able to reassure the committee that the increase in the minimum wage won't be felt in 2019, although it will be felt later.

