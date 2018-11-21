The fall 2018 Citizen Police Academy session came to a close last Tuesday evening.

The class was taught by Blake Hughes for the first time.

"I really enjoyed having everybody," he said. "It was special; I'll never forget any of you ... Don't be strangers."

Anyone who would like to sign up for the spring session, which can host up to 18 people, should email Capt. Tim Cook at tcook@bellavistaar.gov.

Paul Goosey said he enjoyed the class, though he was surprised it was so much fun.

Goosey said he wanted to attend for some time, but this was the first session he could make it work with his schedule.

"I think every department, every city should do it," he said.

There were some aspects -- like the gun range and the ride-along -- that were plain fun, he said, but a lot of time was spent learning.

"The educational part of it, that'll stay with me," he said.

Police Chief James Graves said he was glad to see the community support for the academy.

"We're not going to get that support if we don't show you who we are," he said.

