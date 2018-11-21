Monday Riordan Hall Pinochle

Winners Nov. 12 were: first, Bill Roush; second, Van Bateman.

Pinochle is played at 1 p.m. every Monday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome to play a relaxing game of pinochle. Contact Van Bateman at 479-855-9773 for more information.

St. Bernard Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Nov. 12 were: Individuals -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Sharon Johnson; third, Dan Bloomer; fourth, Jim Behrendt. Honorable Mention -- Sandy Gibbs

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Nov. 8 were: Table 1 -- first, Ginny Swinney; second, Nelda Tommer. Table 2 -- first, Bill Schernikau; second Kirk Greenawalt. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Nov. 9 were: Table 1 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Rich Yunker. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Jim Callerman. Table 3 --first, Terry McClure; second, Don Kuta. High Score -- Paul Herrick.

For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners Nov. 6 were: first, Marlene Kellogg; second, Joyce Reid; third, Karin Flower; fourth, Jo Dodd.

Winners Nov. 13 were: first, Betty Loyd; second, Jean Price; third, Jan Horswell; fourth, Nita McKelvey.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 8 were: North/South -- first, Ray Lynch and Judy Bappe; second, Sally and Bob Dungan; third, Diane and Joe Warren.

East/West -- first, Jay Lacy and George Watson; second (tie), Kevin Glasgow and Bob Gromatka, and Jo Bain and Rob Smith.

Swim team winners Nov. 13 were: first -- Judy Bappe, Robert Makela, Jeff LaCaze and Sue VanHook; second -- Billie Herriott, Sandy Gromatka, Pauline Longstaff and Ray Lynch.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Wednesday Night Couples Bridge

Winners Nov. 14 were: Men -- first, Gary Nelson; second, Chuck Seeley; third, John Franklin. Women -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Joyce Tyson; third, Linda Rogers. Game play is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. Next game play will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 28, with Gary and Jackie Nelson as hosts. All couples are welcome and no reservations are required.

NOTE -- There will be no bridge played Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Nov. 15 were: first, Jo Jones; second, Sue Kelley; third, Mary Coppin.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m. with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No sign up is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Nov. 8 were: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Sheri Bone. Table 2 -- first, Alice Dickie; second, Alice Rider.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for additional information.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Nov. 13:

3-13 Rummy winners were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Sherri Bone. Table 3 -- first, Jerry Bates; second, Max Waugh. Table 4 -- first, Sheila Bates; second, Don Trapper.

Texas Canasta winners were: Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Joan Lantz.

Game play is every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. Please bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. We welcome all players anytime. No experience necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Wednesday Chicago Euchre

Winners Nov. 7 were: first, Ginny Swinney; second, Karin Fowler; third, Wayne Doyle; fourth, Larry Johnson; fifth, Sadie Frerking.

This card group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale. Call Larry Johnson at 479-876-8431 for information or questions.

Thursday Night Euchre

Winners Nov. 8 were: Women: first, Chris King; second, Fran Fish; third (tie), Rosemary Gallea and Loletia Rear. Honorable Mention: Katie Scherz

Men: first, Chuck Seeley; second, Chris King. Honorable Mention: Ron Rear

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Everyone is welcome to play. Contact Chris King at 479-268-6036 for details or questions.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Nov. 9 were: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Darlene Albers.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Nov. 10 were: first place team, Red (3-0) -- Virgie Reidl, Art Hamilton, Bud Brebner, Sam Brehm, Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen and Marie Ryan; second place team, Blue -- Gene Reidl, Chuck Hurl, Lyle Meiers, Loretta Saarela, Darlene Albers, Ann Cotton and Ellie Roberts.

There will be no game played Saturday, Nov. 24, due to the holiday weekend.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Nov. 13 were: first place team -- Roy Knafla, Harlene Meyer and Richard Meyer; second place team -- Mabel Ashline, Lynda Delap and Oscar Hansen.

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. New players are always welcome and no previous experience is necessary. For more information, call Lynda at 913-961-0354.

Community on 11/21/2018