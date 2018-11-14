LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Department of Health received an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the five suspected cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis in Arkansas. Of the suspected cases this year, three are now confirmed cases, while the other two have been determined to not be cases. These cases are part of the CDC's nationwide investigation of AFM.

Of the three confirmed cases, two are from the northwest region of the state, and one is from the central region of the state. All of the confirmed cases were children under the age of 18. AFM is a rare condition that primarily affects children and does not have a known cause.

Symptoms include:

• Sudden arm or leg weakness;

• Loss of muscle tone and reflexes;

• Facial droop and weakness;

• Drooping eyelids; and

• Difficulty in swallowing or slurred speech.

If you or your child experience these symptoms, seek care right away. Because some of the AFM cases in the U.S. have happened after a viral infection, keeping you and your child healthy is the best-known way to prevent AFM.

For more information about AFM, visit www.cdc.gov/acute-flaccid-myelitis/about-afm.html.

