Thank you, Bill Hesse, for your letter, "The Un-Civil War," in the Oct. 31 issue. You astutely expressed my opinion, minority or not, of Ron Wood's articles expressing his blind adherence to the hypocritical perspectives of the Right. I have learned to skip his writings which are full of the moral superiority exhibited by many Republicans toward Democrats. Mr. Wood needs to subscribe to and read from www.TheChristianLeft.org, a website that frequently reminds us that the life and teachings of Jesus are more liberal than conservative, more inclusive than divisive. Not all Democrats are godless humanists but, even if they were, some would still be our neighbors. Are Christians not supposed to "love them as ourselves." In Ron Wood's articles, I'm not feeling the love.

Van Enderson

Bella Vista

Editorial on 11/14/2018