Sign in
News Community Obits Sports & Rec Opinion Religion Special Sections
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Soaring above fall colors November 14, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A quartet of turkey vultures fly above colorful treetops as the last of the leaves hang on.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista

Turkey vultures fly above colorful treetops as the last of the leaves hang on.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A quartet of turkey vultures fly above colorful treetops as the last of the leaves hang on.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A quartet of turkey vultures fly above colorful treetops as the last of the leaves hang on.

General News on 11/14/2018

Print Headline: Soaring above fall colors

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT