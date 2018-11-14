Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A group of ducks stick close together on Lake Bella Vista during the season's first snow Monday, Nov. 12.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A group of ducks stick close together on Lake Bella Vista during the season's first snow Monday, Nov. 12.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista
A group of ducks stick close together on Lake Bella Vista during the season's first snow Monday, Nov. 12.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A group of ducks stick close together on Lake Bella Vista during the season's first snow Monday, Nov. 12.General News on 11/14/2018
Print Headline: Snow parade