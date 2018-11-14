Judith Ann Leines

It is with great sadness that the family of Judith Ann Leines, long-term resident of Bella Vista, announce her passing on October 11, 2018, in Brigham City, Utah. Judy is finally at peace and her memories returned, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Judy was born April 1, 1942, in Pena, Ill., to George Orville and Helen Wyatt, growing up in the Lake Okoboji area of Iowa. As an adult, she lived in Blue Earth and Mankato, Minn., raising her family, and eventually moved to Bella Vista in 1989. Judy worked for many years at Vacation Rentals in Bella Vista and in her free time loved to garden, golf, travel and drink margaritas with her many friends. After her disease advanced, she moved into a wonderful memory care facility in Utah to be near her daughter.

Judy will be forever remembered by her children, Doug (Lisa) Miles, Donna (Joe) Miles Savage and Nicole (Mike) Pierce; along with her brother, Larry (Nancy) Wyatt; her seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Duane Leines; her parents; and a daughter, Denise.

No services will be held but condolences may be sent to her daughter, Nicole Pierce, 560 S. 200 W. Garland, UT 84312.

Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Judy to the Alzheimer's Association online at act.alz.org.

Esther May (Moler) Cheney Barnes

Esther May (Moler) Cheney Barnes died Nov. 7,2018, surrounded by her children and friends.

She was born at home in Meade, Kan., on July 6, 1925, to Millard P. and Elfa M. (Thompson) Moler. She graduated high school in Meade in 1946. She married Wayne B. Cheney of Fowler, Kan., in 1946. They lived several places before settling in Meade. She held the city clerk position in Meade for 35 years. In 1986 she married Chester Barnes of Plains, Kan., and they soon retired to a small farm in Benton County, Ark., before moving to Bentonville, Ark., in retirement. Wherever she lived, the local Church of the Nazarene was her home church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her three younger sisters, Faye Pohl, Louise Moler and Phyllis Moler; her second husband, Chester Barnes; an infant son, Charles Wayne Cheney; and grandson, Travis Buser.

Survivors include her son, Merrill Cheney of Santa Fe, N.M.; daughter, Lynda Todd (David) of Bella Vista, Ark.; stepdaughters, Katie Buser (Joshua) of Norman, Okla., and Joanne Link (Paul) of Kansas City, Mo.; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at the Bentonville Community Church of the Nazarene Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Bentonville. A second memorial service was held in Meade, Kan., at the Meade Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Inurnment will be in the Fowler Cemetery in Fowler, Kan.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Barbara (Rusty) Mastricola

Barbara (Rusty) Mastricola, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 7, 2018, after an eight month illness.

She volunteered at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter for many years and enjoyed playing cards as well as Bunko.

Survivors include her husband, Mel Mastricol; son, Jess Allan; and brother, Larry Staab.

A Rosary was held, followed by Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mary L. Young

Mary L. Young, 73, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 3, 2018, after a hard fought battle with breast cancer.

She was born Nov. 16, 1944. She raised her family, taught and volunteered in many capacities, and earned a bachelor's degree in Christian education after the children all left home. Of all her joys and discoveries, none surpassed the love she had for her Abba Father.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jim Young; three children, Angel and Doug Darner, Sheree and Scott DeYoung, Chris and Amy Young; four grandchildren; and four siblings, Wanda Burford, Delwyn Herzel, Loretta Smith and Larry Herzel.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Bridges for Peace, P.O. Box 410037, Melbourne, FL 32941; or Circle of Life Hospice Home Legacy Village, 1201 N.E. Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville, Ark.

