Beaver Lake eagle watch cruises

Hobbs State Park has offered eagle watch tours on Beaver Lake for nine years. According to Chelsea Porter, park interpreter, "We have always been lucky seeing eagles on our tours; some mature, some immature, and we always see other beautiful wildlife as well. It could be migrating osprey, great blue herons, kingfishers, deer, or red-tailed hawks. No one will ever be disappointed on our eagle tours." Porter added, "We only take 18 guests at a time, so it's important that folks call the park in a timely manner to ensure that their names get on the boarding lists."

Eagle cruise dates are: Nov. 17, 18, 23, 24, 25; Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults are $10 plus tax; children 6-12 are $5 plus tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. on each of the given dates. For more information and to make reservations, call the park at 479-789-5000.

Wilderness first aid course

This two-day course immerses participants in basic wilderness medicine procedures, preparing individuals to take immediate action when an outdoor activity doesn't go as planned and 911 responders are hours away. Time is split between interactive classroom sessions and hands-on field scenarios to prepare participants and help them quickly develop basic backcountry medical care skills.

The course focus is on patient assessment, stabilization and emergency treatment of issues such as hypothermia and snakebites, as well as gaining an understanding of when and how to attempt evacuation. Participants will emerge capable of calmly responding to a wide variety of emergency situations after this course.

The instructor is Tom Burroughs, NREMT/EMT-W, with team leader Washington County AR Search and Rescue Team. The certifying body is ASHI (American Safety and Health Institute), and the course is accepted by the Boy Scouts of America.

This two-day course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, Saturday, Nov. 24, and Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Hobbs State Park visitor center. The cost is $135 per person. Preregistration is required. For registration and any additional information, call 479-595-1655 or email SwiftwaterRescue@gmail.com.

Park Visitor Center

The Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center contact phone number is 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12. To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.ArkansastateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

Mother Nature Reading Times

Mother Nature herself has become a permanent fixture at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area lobby in the visitor center. Every second Saturday at 10:30 a.m., she visits the park to excite the imaginations of all the children around her. The next Mother Nature visit and reading topic are Saturday, Dec. 8, -- Squirrels: Busy All Year 'Round. There is no cost for this activity and the length is one hour. Storytime will be followed by "hands-on" nature-craft activities. Children of all ages are welcome, however, most stories will target children 3-6 years of age.

General News on 11/14/2018