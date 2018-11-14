While it doesn't get as much publicity as Black Friday, Giving Tuesday is important to many of the nation's nonprofits. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is a good day to think about philanthropy. This year it falls on Nov. 27.

Deidre Knight-Matney, executive director of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter said her organization is happy to participate in Giving Tuesday.

Each of these charities have “donate” buttons on their websites: http://bellavista-animalshelter.org/donate/ http://www.bellavistacourtesyvan.com/donations https://www.facebook.com/oasisofnwa/ http://villagehousebellavista.com/

"It's a nationwide online platform," she explained. Any nonprofit can use the platform, but, she said, "It's up to you to tell your story."

The animal shelter, which is a nonprofit, separate from city government, uses Facebook and its website to tell its story, she said.

Karen Slater, a board member at Oasis, is also hoping to benefit from Giving Tuesday.

"We normally do an online push and send out emails," she said. It also puts it on its web page.

Oasis is a transitional living program for women who have been treated for addiction. The one-year program offers women a safe, stable place to live in a supportive atmosphere. Oasis runs two homes in Bella Vista where it can house up to 15 women. Many of the women work at two coffee shops run by the program on the NWACC campus. They also volunteer at the Recycling Center, where they earn grant money for the program.

Anyone can work at the Recycling Center and apply his or her grant hours to Oasis, Slater said.

Louween Schoenhard is on the board of the Bella Vista Courtesy Van, and she said her organization gets good support from the community. Volunteer drivers transport disabled residents to appointments and sometimes to the grocery store in specially marked vans. The service is free, but passengers often donate to the group. It also gets a lot of support from churches in the community.

An annual golf tournament raises funds that go into an account for replacement vans, she said. It also has some operating costs, so all donations are welcome. She hopes Giving Tuesday will remind people to donate.

Courtesy Van is always looking for volunteers, she said. Because of insurance regulations, drivers can only drive until they reach age 77. Many move away or become ill before that, she said. It also uses volunteer schedulers who open the office early each morning and help drivers create the best route for the day.

Since United Way changed its funding priorities in 2016, Village House has been struggling to fund its program. It provides a safe place for seniors who can't be home alone -- giving caregivers a very welcome respite.

Village House started in a Bella Vista church in 1988 and has grown into an independent nonprofit agency. Clients come from all over Northwest Arkansas, outreach director Tricia Ayers said. Medicare pays for many of the fees but, unfortunately, Medicare reimbursements don't cover the entire cost of the program per day.

Grants help, she said, but most grants won't cover operating costs.

In the past, Village House has done well on Giving Tuesday. In fact, it has received matching funds from the program in the past because it was among the top fundraisers. She's hoping it can qualify for a match this year.

Also, Giving Tuesday helps some potential donors to consider their year-end gifts, she said.

