Abraham Lincoln had a cabinet composed of rivals. Our government is now like that. I don't often do this, but I'm going to quote another commentator. I found Mario Murillo's blog right on. It describes a conservative's take on the midterm election. With minor edits, here's what this Christian revivalist had to say.

Jesus was talking about a day like today when He said, "But take heed to yourselves, lest your hearts be weighed down with carousing, drunkenness, and cares of this life, and that Day come on you unexpectedly." -- Luke 21: 34

There is no reason for the election results to wreck our peace or weigh us down. Yeah, it was disappointing. Yeah, we got work to do. But here are facts to help get a true perspective on the outcome.

God placed a significant burden on me and many other voices to warn the church about what could have happened (if Christians didn't vote). I have been totally obedient to deliver some stern warnings. While I am still passionate about nominal Christians repenting, the massive losses we could have had did not happen, as Christians showed up to vote their consciences.

There is no way around the fact that Democrats won victories (I lament the losses in my new home state of Nevada), but the blue wave hit the shore like a manageable ripple. No doubt, there will be much ballyhooing by the left, don't let that shake you ... we (conservatives) dodged a big bullet.

At this same point in Obama's presidency -- in the 2010 midterm elections -- he lost 63 House seats plus 6 seats in the Senate. If you went by the predictions of the left, Democrats would have gained much more than they did. Obama's losses were double the losses of Trump.

Star power and lefty billionaire money did not deliver key victories. There were key losses for Obama, Oprah, Hollywood and leftist billionaires in Texas, Florida and Georgia. Pop superstar Taylor Swift's endorsement of Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen failed to persuade the great people of Tennessee on Tuesday. This is a clear indication that Trump is more popular than they want to admit, and star power is less than they hoped.

Governorship victories in Ohio, Florida, Iowa and Vermont? These and other key Governors' victories point to strong reasons for hope in Trump's re-election. Note: Governor Kasich did not help Trump in Ohio in 2016. The new governor, DeWine, is all in for Trump.

Incumbent Presidents usually lose the House in midterm elections. This midterm election was no indication America is moving left. In fact, Trump fared better than average. Especially when you consider that virtually the entire media was vilifying him.

The gap closing against Cruz and others is because out-of-state lefty billionaires and Hollywood personalities poured in money and time. (Give me 100 million dollars, and I could get people to vote for Bozo the Clown.) Wealthy leftist elites feel burned after failing with Hillary and the now nonexistent blue wave. They will be difficult to tap for future elections.

Republican candidates finally realized they get votes by identifying with Trump. That, plus a high approval rating, means that going into 2020 Trump looks strong.

We gained a stronger majority in the Senate. Not only this, but the never-Trump senators are all but gone. Many who voted against Kavanagh were defeated.

The bottom line is what Newt Gingrich said, "The Trump Revolution will be safe and continue to grow in the Senate -- and that is an amazing outcome for this year."

Ron Wood is a writer and minister.

Editorial on 11/14/2018