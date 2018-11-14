Photo submitted Twenty-four members and guests of the Bella Vista Traveling Sams held their annual cleanup at Devil's Den State Park. Some of the cleaning up included cleaning fire pits and painting hand railings.

Line Dance Club

A new beginners class for Line Dancing will meet on Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:45 to 2 p.m. beginning Friday, Jan. 4. The class will be held at Riordan Hall. Registration fee for this class is $20. There is a $35 annual fee payable to Riordan Hall. If registrant does not have a Bella Vista photo ID, there is also a $2.50 per class fee to Riordan Hall. The class will be taught by Kristine Schaap, who has taught beginning line dancing for several years. New dancers will have the opportunity to learn line dancing steps and dances that use the steps. There are handouts, lots of practice time and personal attention. Line dancing is a means of enjoyment and wonderful exercise. Any questions, contact Kristine Schaap at 479-876-2715.

BV Traveling Sams

Twenty-four members and guests of the Bella Vista Traveling Sams held their annual cleanup at Devil's Den State Park from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31. The members cleaned fire pits and painted some hand railings. The next meeting will be the Christmas dinner, beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Golden Corral in Rogers. The Bella Vista Traveling Sams is part of the Good Sams organization. For more information about the Bella Vista Traveling Sams, call Virginia Reynolds at 479-715-6137.

Sons of Union

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will be holding its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at Foghorn's Restaurant, located at 2221 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., and the meeting is at 7 p.m. The Sons of Union Veterans is a fraternal organization dedicated to the memory of the men from Arkansas that fought for the United States during the Civil War. The meeting is open to the public and anyone interested is invited to attend. For additional information, call 479-381-6883.

Kiwanis Club

Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Concordia. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend.

Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disability, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Visit the national web page at www.projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

Solo Fusion Group

The Solo Fusion Group is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista. This group meets at 6:30 p.m.the second Thursday of each month at the Guaranty Bank in Jane, Mo. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. Those interested are welcome to attend. For additional information or questions, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241 or Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit www.bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

Bella VistaWomen's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience necessary. Directed by Larry Zehring, the group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. The Bella Vista Women's Chorus is available to sing at events. Contact 479-715-6154 for more information or visit www.WomensChorusBV.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join this fun-loving chorus. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204. A new website is also up and running at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's). Singing in harmony, a cappella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. Vocal music experience is helpful. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization giving back to the community. The club teaches kids the art of carving, using soap as a medium, in hopes they will move on to the art of carving in wood. The club supplies the necessary tools and there is no charge. The BV Woodcarvers Club has shown and taught this art at several organizations in the surrounding area, such as the Amazeum, Bella Vista Public Library and Cub Scouts. Please contact the club if a group of kids is interested in this unique art form. The club also sets up a tent in mid-October at the Spanker Creek Arts and Crafts Festival in which people can view and purchase one of many member displays of carved wood items. As each item is handcrafted, there are no two alike. Club members (men and women) are talented carvers willing to teach anyone wanting to learn the art of wood carving. An open invitation stands for anyone interested to stop by one of the meetings from 1 to 3 p.m. held every Thursday at Riordan Hall. For more information, contact John Brach, club president, at carvinarky2@gmail.com or call 479-644-4202.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Meetings are free and open to the public and held at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. The meetings include a potluck lunch, a featured author, lively discussion and readings. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders riding. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

BV Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista. The program focuses on competitive radio operating and its benefits for public service and emergency communications. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at www.Bel laVistaRadioClub.

Community on 11/14/2018