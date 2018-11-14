The Bella Vista City Council took a closer look at a proposed 2019 budget and five-year plan for capital projects during a budget work session last Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The proposed budget is built around an anticipated $15,352,314 in revenue, up 0.28 percent from 2018's projected $15,310,092. The proposed budget anticipates $15,328,328 in expenditures, leaving a $23,986 surplus for the year.

"It hasn't changed a great deal," mayor Peter Christie said.

Council member Doug Fowler said he suspects the estimates are low because of the increase in homes in Bella Vista, which should provide a boost to property tax revenue.

Moreover, he said, the city's income for this year is currently $168,000 ahead of projections.

"I actually think the revenue is probably projected low," he said.

The proposed budget calls for some personnel changes, Christie said, resulting in a total increase of 1.5 positions on staff.

At the end of the year, he explained, economic development manager Travis Stephens will be leaving though the city will keep him on retainer. Moreover, the trails coordinator position will become a part-time position, coordinating activities, and the POA will take over trail maintenance activities.

The police department's criminal investigative division needs a civilian clerk to handle registered sex offenders. Detective Ed Williams is taking care of this, but it takes up enough of his time that he cannot keep up with his caseload, Christie explained.

Further, he said, finance director Cary Elsten needs an accounts payable clerk and the court facility, which is very busy roughly one week before and after its monthly court session, needs a part-time worker to help manage the workload.

Another highlight includes the city's court budget, which has decreased 12 percent.

"We no longer have to pay court legal fees to Bentonville," Christie said.

The council also examined a five-year plan for capital improvements, including a $265,000 traffic light at Kingsland Road and U.S. Highway 71, $1 million in critical street repairs, a $57,000 piece of land to rebuild fire station No. 3 and others, with a total estimated expenditure over $5 million spent by 2023 using city reserves and income.

Alternatively, the proposed plan includes $21,297,208 in currently-unfunded projects, including a $1,174,542 fire department training facility and an $11,648,864 public safety complex, which may be covered by a municipal bond.

Christie explained that the $11.6 million figure is an estimate but the city does not know exactly what the complex, which could include the police department and court facility, may cost. The city is currently performing a needs assessment for a police department, he said.

These projects were all ranked based on various criteria. Christie said that, while the Kingsland Road traffic light did not score well, it can be considered higher priority because of the number of fatality traffic collisions at that intersection.

The council agreed to vote on this measure during its Nov. 26 regular meeting.

