Staff Report

A new AARP Smart Driver course is being offered. The class is designed for drivers older than age 50 to assist them in becoming safer drivers. Completion of the course may qualify participants to receive an automobile insurance discount in Arkansas.

The course teaches current traffic laws, defensive driving techniques and how to operate a vehicle more safely in today's challenging driving environment. The course also teaches how to manage common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.

The course is four hours in length. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. AARP members should provide their membership card and membership number when making reservations by calling 479-855-3076.

The next class offered in Bella Vista is on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 8:30 a.m. at Village Insurance, 2860 Bella Vista Way.

