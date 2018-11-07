Veterans Day remembered

Veterans Day 2018 Poster

Veterans Day this year marks the end of World War I, which occurred 100 years ago, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 -- Nov. 11, 1918. To commemorate this significance, the Veterans Affairs Department of the U.S. has chosen the theme of "The War to End All Wars" for the 2018 Veterans Day Poster to feature a poppy and barbed wire.