Hurl recalls WWII military service

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Charles Hurl stands in front of the Wall of Honor in Concordia. His picture from World War II is above his right shoulder.

When Charles Hurl started college in Pennsylvania, he signed up for the Air Force ROTC program, but it didn't work out. He was home for Christmas in Sharpsville, Penn., during his freshman year when he ran into the mayor. The mayor of Sharpsville also ran the local draft board and he told young Hurl not to bother returning to school.