Save Berksdale
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Editor,
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Doug, I agree. Why do they feel this is a solution to the flooding? Kingswood and Berksdale are the 2 most favorite golf courses, not to mention the fact that when running a tournament 2 courses are better than one especially if they are side by side, also Papa Mikes is the best food in town, always has been.
Posted by: seamoon
May 30, 2018 at 6:07 p.m. ( permalink | suggest removal )
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.