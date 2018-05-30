Planning commission examines library expansion
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
The planning commission looked at a proposed expansion for the Bella Vista Public Library and heard the announcement of a new Community Development Services director during its Thursday, May 24 work session.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.