Is this a joke?
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
You've got to be kidding! Just when you think things cannot get any more ludicrous for Bella Vista golfers, they do. I would like to cite two examples, one large and one small.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.