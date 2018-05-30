Good baseball reading captures passion

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Halberstam wrote several books that chronicled major events in America. He was, in my mind, an artist that used words and stories rather than paint. And he put his work, not on canvas, but on the backdrop of history.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.