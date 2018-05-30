Fourth-grade flag designers use symbols
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
When the city's Arts Council asked Cooper Elementary for some help creating a new city flag, fourth-grade teacher Shannon Tweedy found a way to get the entire school involved. One class of fourth graders, researched and wrote a PowerPoint presentation about flags and about Bella Vista. All the students at Cooper listened to the presentation and then had a chance to draw their own flags during art class.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.