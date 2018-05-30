Fourth-grade flag designers use symbols

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Photo submitted The fourth graders who submitted the top five flag designs for a new city flag met with Mayor Peter Christie (standing, center); two members of the Arts Council, Terry Wilson (standing, second from right) and Dave Barfield (standing, second from left); Cooper principal Chad Mims (standing, left); and teacher Shannon Tweedy (standing, right). The finalists are (seated, left to right) Briley Wooldridge, whose design was chosen; Stella Carpenter; Emilie Roberts; Madeline DeCarlo; and Shanina Levitt.
When the city's Arts Council asked Cooper Elementary for some help creating a new city flag, fourth-grade teacher Shannon Tweedy found a way to get the entire school involved. One class of fourth graders, researched and wrote a PowerPoint presentation about flags and about Bella Vista. All the students at Cooper listened to the presentation and then had a chance to draw their own flags during art class.

