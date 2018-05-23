Ultrasound of Life
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
"We have a girl!" Those were the words of the technician performing the ultrasound on our daughter-in-law. My wife and I drove up to Springfield, Mo., at our son and daughter-in-law's invitation for the big "reveal." Joining us in that little room were our daughter-in-law's mother, stepfather, father and grandmother.
