Tactical medic training comes to Bella Vista
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The 16 participants ended their class with a series of practical drills in a downpour, pulling mannequins from a tear-gas filled tent and hauling them to safety, shoving their arms into ice water to simulate working with an injury and patching up a patient while guns are going off alongside them.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.