Tactical medic training comes to Bella Vista

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Fayetteville firefighter-EMT Carl Braach, left, works with Fayetteville firefighter-EMT Martin Strieffler to tie a tourniquet on a dummy after retrieving it from a makeshift tent filled with tear gas. Bella Vista police Lt. Scott Vanatta, background, watches alongside Springdale fire Capt. Zedok Crabbe. After applying the tourniquet, class participants finished this drill by hauling the mannequin across the rifle range and up a steep berm.

The 16 participants ended their class with a series of practical drills in a downpour, pulling mannequins from a tear-gas filled tent and hauling them to safety, shoving their arms into ice water to simulate working with an injury and patching up a patient while guns are going off alongside them.