Smokey Grease Fire
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Firefighters responded to a grease fire at 35 Abingdon Lane. The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived, battalion chief Chuck Lawson said, though there was a lot of smoke initially and firefighters believed the attic may have been on fire. One person was transported to Mercy Bella Vista.
