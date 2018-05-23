City council narrowly approves pay raises for officials
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The Bella Vista City Council approved raises for elected officials after a heated discussion during its regular meeting Monday, May 21.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.