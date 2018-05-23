Celebrating with tacos
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista police officer Michael Larson makes a taco plate during the police officers' celebration of National Police Week last week, May 13 to May 19.
