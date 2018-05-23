Bella Vista tennis program growing
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The tennis program is growing, recreation director Joan Glubczynski told the Joint Advisory Committee on Recreation. Two courts are being resurfaced and work on the practice wall is planned. A pickleball court may also be added at the Kingsdale Tennis Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.