Free will or fate

"Que sera, sera, whatever will be, will be." "There is no fate except what we make." Which movie line is true? What role does free will play? Fatalism is an assumption that leads people to "give in to the inevitable." It is a belief that you and I have no say so, no choice, that we're swept along powerless to affect our future. We're victims of DNA, of chance, of some distant deity's arbitrary will. Really?

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.