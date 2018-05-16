City to host insect hike for 2018 Kids to Parks Day
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
The city of Bella Vista will host a family hiking event for the 2018 Kids to Parks Day, an annual day of play celebrated the third Saturday in May. Join us for this free event starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19, from the Buckingham Trailhead.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.