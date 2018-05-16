City to host insect hike for 2018 Kids to Parks Day

The city of Bella Vista will host a family hiking event for the 2018 Kids to Parks Day, an annual day of play celebrated the third Saturday in May. Join us for this free event starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19, from the Buckingham Trailhead.

