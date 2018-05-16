Barn: A Piece of Bella Vista history

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The barn is all that remains of the farm where Bob Anderson grew up. It's now part of golf maintenance.

Driving north on Highway 71B, it sits on the east side of the road, a memorial to a time when dairy cows strolled across Bella Vista Way, maybe followed by a boy with a fishing pole over his shoulder and a dog trotting alongside. Now the big red barn is part of golf maintenance, but there are still people around who remember what it once was a long time ago.