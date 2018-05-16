Barn: A Piece of Bella Vista history
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Driving north on Highway 71B, it sits on the east side of the road, a memorial to a time when dairy cows strolled across Bella Vista Way, maybe followed by a boy with a fishing pole over his shoulder and a dog trotting alongside. Now the big red barn is part of golf maintenance, but there are still people around who remember what it once was a long time ago.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.