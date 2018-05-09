While celebrating at spring gatherings, avoid foodborne illness

Courtesy Photo Spring is here, and warmer temperatures bring events like weddings, graduations and holiday celebrations. These events bring together groups of people to enjoy considerable amounts of delicious and often traditional foods. But if proper food safety steps aren't taken, your celebration could turn into a disaster.

Spring is here, and warmer temperatures bring events like weddings, graduations and holiday celebrations, says Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. These events bring together groups of people to enjoy considerable amounts of delicious and often traditional foods. But if proper food safety steps aren't taken, your celebration could turn into a disaster.