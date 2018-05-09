Theatre Closing May 17
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
The Sugar Creek 10 Cinema, currently owned by AMC Theatres, will be closing its doors Thursday, May 17. Theatre staff explained that the closure is coming because AMC Theatres has been unable to reach a lease agreement with the property's owner.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.