The Chaplain's Perspective Remember our officers by wearing blue

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 designating May 15 as Peace Officers' Memorial Day, and each year there is a memorial service, as well as other events during that week in Washington D.C., sponsored by Concerns of Police Survivors or COPS. This year, the event will be observed the week of May 10-16.

