Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Results — May 2 at Bella Vista County Club -- Low Individual Net A-Flight: First -- Harold Schneider (30); Second --Bob Konopasek (31); Third -- Jim Davis (22); Fourth (tie) -- John Schmitt and Gary Sease (33)

