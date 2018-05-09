Scoreboard
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Results — May 2 at Bella Vista County Club -- Low Individual Net A-Flight: First -- Harold Schneider (30); Second --Bob Konopasek (31); Third -- Jim Davis (22); Fourth (tie) -- John Schmitt and Gary Sease (33)
