Oscar Perez arrested after foot pursuit in Bella Vista
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Oscar Cecilio Perez, 35, of Rogers, was arrested April 30 after a lengthy foot pursuit by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The Bella Vista Police Department, Bentonville Police Department and Arkansas State Police assisted in the pursuit.
