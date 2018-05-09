Learning about Kiwanis, plant sale

Photo submitted The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club is preparing for its annual spring plant sale which will take place on May 10-12 in the parking lot of the Arvest branch at Highlands Crossing.

They meet once a week and hear from a variety of speakers on subjects ranging from birds to foster children while they enjoy a friendly breakfast. It's a tradition that's been going on for years in locations all over the United States, but the Bella Vista Kiwanis Club, like many other service clubs, is having trouble recruiting new members, member Julie Storm said.