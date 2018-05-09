Gravette representatives visit Kiwanis Club
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Photo submitted Tracy Moorman, left, and Dr. Richard Page representing Gravette schools, were speakers at the May 3 Kiwanis meeting. The proposed construction bond of $12,810,000 will be used for construction and equipment for a new high school gym, a career center and technical classrooms, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities. A priority is to move school offices to the front of the building, new security and preventing access to the rest of the building.
