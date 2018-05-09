Gravette representatives visit Kiwanis Club

Photo submitted Tracy Moorman, left, and Dr. Richard Page representing Gravette schools, were speakers at the May 3 Kiwanis meeting. The proposed construction bond of $12,810,000 will be used for construction and equipment for a new high school gym, a career center and technical classrooms, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities. A priority is to move school offices to the front of the building, new security and preventing access to the rest of the building.

Photo submitted Tracy Moorman, left, and Dr. Richard Page representing Gravette schools, were speakers at the May 3 Kiwanis meeting. The proposed construction bond of $12,810,000 will be used for construction and equipment for a new high school gym, a career center and technical classrooms, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities. A priority is to move school offices to the front of the building, new security and preventing access to the rest of the building.