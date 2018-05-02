The reverse rapture
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
LEGO building blocks are a modern version of an old toy I played with as a child. The old toy had wooden dowels and wooden wheels that interconnected. You could build towers, windmills, shapes -- just about anything. The word for the modern toy, "LEGO," is derived from a Greek word that's in the Bible.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.